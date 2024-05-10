Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

MSI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.24. 84,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.95 and its 200 day moving average is $325.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $361.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

