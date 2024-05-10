Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

