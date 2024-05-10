Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) COO Acquires $12,654.65 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) COO Peter W. Rodino III purchased 30,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 212,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,159.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 1.2 %

AIM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 14,337.62% and a negative return on equity of 121.69%.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

