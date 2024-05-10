Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $346,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

