Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Sells $421,982.40 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ryder System Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:R opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.60 and a 1-year high of $127.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on R. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
