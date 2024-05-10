Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Sells $421,982.40 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.60 and a 1-year high of $127.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on R. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.