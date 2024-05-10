Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 10th (AAOI, APA, BAX, BBSI, BDC, CAH, CALX, CNI, COLL, CWCO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 10th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Lake Street Capital currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.