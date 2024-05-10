iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,256,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ICLN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

