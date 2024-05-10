Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 142,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 125,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. 12,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

