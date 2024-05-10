Jefferies Financial Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$52.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.50.

TSE TRP opened at C$52.20 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.75.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.192339 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.56%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

