Lincoln National Corp Has $976,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $772.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $796.48 and a 200-day moving average of $801.33.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.