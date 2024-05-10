Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 1,089,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

