Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $22.89. Metallus shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 97,930 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Metallus alerts:

Insider Activity at Metallus

In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 28,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $636,532.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Metallus news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 28,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $636,532.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $210,910.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,783.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,099 shares of company stock worth $2,623,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Performance

Metallus Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32.

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.