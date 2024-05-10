Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Katherine A. Maher Sells 2,615 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $360.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $361.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

