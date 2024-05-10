Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.640 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
