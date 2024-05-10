Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.640 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Trading Down 3.9 %

ODD traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 476,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.