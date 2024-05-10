Outfitter Financial LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Investment accounts for about 2.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 35,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $519.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

