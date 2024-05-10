Peter Cook Purchases 350,000 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$399,350.00 ($264,470.20).

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

