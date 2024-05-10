Peter Cook Purchases 350,000 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$399,350.00 ($264,470.20).
Santana Minerals Stock Performance
Santana Minerals Company Profile
Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santana Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Santana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.