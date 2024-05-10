Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 816,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Trading Up 0.6 %

Telos stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.57. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLS

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.