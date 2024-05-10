Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.