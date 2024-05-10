Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Issued By Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 130.37%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

