Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increased by Zacks Research

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

AEM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 610,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the first quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.6% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after buying an additional 672,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

