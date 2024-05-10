Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNK

Cinemark Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Cinemark by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.