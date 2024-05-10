Roth Mkm Cuts Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Price Target to $3.50

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s current price.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

SLI stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

