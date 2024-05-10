Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 728,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,296. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
