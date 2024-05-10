SEA (NYSE:SE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $78.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of SE stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.04 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SEA by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

