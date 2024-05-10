United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.62.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

