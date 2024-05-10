Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Acquires $29,460.00 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

