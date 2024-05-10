Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

