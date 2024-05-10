Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

