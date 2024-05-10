Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.
Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
