V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $56.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.68.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

