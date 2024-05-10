Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 92,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.87 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $564.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

