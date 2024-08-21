Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $92.83 million and $2.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

