3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.4 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGOPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $43.87.
About 3i Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.