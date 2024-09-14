3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.4 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.