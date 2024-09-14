Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.71

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 84077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.00. Insiders own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

