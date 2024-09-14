The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

GDV opened at $23.83 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,280 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

