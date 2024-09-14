Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

