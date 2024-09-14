Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 69,738 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $286,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a 200-day moving average of $263.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.