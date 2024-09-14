The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 238,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,450. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

