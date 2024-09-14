Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

WEA stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

