Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.
Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.