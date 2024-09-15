Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daicel
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.