Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

