Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,913 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

