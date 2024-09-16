Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

