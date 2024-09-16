iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Increased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,978.1% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS USMV opened at $91.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

