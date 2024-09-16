Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

