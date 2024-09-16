bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,258.0 days.

bioMérieux stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

