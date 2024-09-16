LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in LG Display by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 69.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

