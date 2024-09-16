Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $296.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average of $270.47. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

