Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after buying an additional 495,999 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after buying an additional 342,085 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 252,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares during the period.

SPSB opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

