ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.