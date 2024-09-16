ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

